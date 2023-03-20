One More Chilly Night, Mid Week Warm Up Coming!

Monday Evening Forecast Update for March 20th:

We tied the record of 21° Sunday morning and it was even colder this morning as we dropped down to 17° to start our Monday tying another record. We will be near freezing one more night before a warm up heads our way. Spring officially starts today at 4:24pm as well. We could see some severe storms on Friday by the way. So we have a lot to get to in the forecast and we will have all the information and details coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

We are expecting one final chilly night with low temperatures dropping down below freezing before warmer weather returns this week. We will drop down near freezing tonight in Jackson and temperatures could be even colder for areas to the east of Madison county as the cold air pushes east tonight. We probably will stay above freezing near the Mississippi River.

Overnight lows will be around 33° in Jackson and the winds will turn calm. Clouds will move on in and we should see mostly cloudy skies by the morning on Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

A chance for some showers will return Tuesday into the afternoon and become more widespread in the late evening and overnight hours. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the majority of the day. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid 50s and the winds will be a bit breezy and turn the southeast. The wind direction will change as a warm front will lift through the area that will usher in the rain chances. Most of the rain will be north of Jackson but everyone will pick up a shot as the front lifts across the Mid South. Tuesday night lows will dip down to around 50°.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers could linger into the early morning hours on Wednesday but we are expecting a dry afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy skies will stick around though under the warm front. South winds will warm us up to the upper 60s and the humidity will increase some into the afternoon as well. Wednesday night lows will only fall down to around 60° due to the increasing dew point and residual gulf moisture.

THURSDAY:

Thursday looks to be a mostly dry day but we can’t rule out a few showers late Thursday night into Friday morning. Thursday will be a very Spring like warm and humid day with high temperatures reaching the mid 70s. The winds will be breezy at times and come out of the southwest. Skies will be partly cloudy in the afternoon but will increase as the evening progresses. Thursday night lows will also be warm and only fall down to the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Friday will bring a return of the thunderstorms to West Tennessee and there will be a threat for severe storms into the evening and nighttime hours. The main severe weather threat looks to be in our southern counties but we will be watching the situation closely this week in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 70s and mostly cloudy skies are likely. There could be some early day showers but it will be the late stuff that we need to be more concerned about. The winds will be gusty at times and continue out of the southwest until Saturday morning when the front passes. Friday night lows will drop back to around 50°.

THE WEEKEND:

The first weekend on Spring will be borderline Spring like. Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend across West Tennessee. Highs will reach the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday as the northwest winds on Saturday will be replaced by southeast winds. Saturday night will be a bit chilly with morning lows falling down to the mid 40s for Sunday. Sunday night will be a bit warmer due to the southerly winds and only fall down to around 50° again. There could be some showers trying to return as we kick off next week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very warm month of February, March is turning out to be the exact opposite and being below normal. The next chance for rain and storms is coming late this week, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler again this weekend. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

