VIDEO: Bat crashes Jackson event

JACKSON, Tenn. — While filming a story Monday night in the Jackson, one of our photographers captured this incident.

What you’re seeing is a bat crashing an event.

The bat flew around the room, drawing the attention of those in attendance.

After several attempts to capture the unwanted guest, one brave man was able to catch the bat in a coat and carry it outside where it was released.

