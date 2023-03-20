Walter Edward Stewart, age 71, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Brenda Craven Stewart, departed this life Thursday evening, March 16, 2023 at his home.

Walter was born February 10, 1952 in Cleveland, Mississippi, the son of the late Earlton Stewart and Ruby Hunt Stewart. Walter, at his core, was a builder. He was a contractor by occupation yes, but he built so much more than buildings. He built relationships, he built friendships, he built confidence, love and adoration for most everyone who knew him. He would occasionally build shelves, countertops, oven vents, fences, kitchens, bunkbeds and about any other project you needed help with, but that’s not what defined him. What defined him was the family he built. There was nothing more important to him than that. He wielded generosity, caring, commitment and patience with the same skill as he used hammers, saws and nails. His shirt that said, “if PawPaw can’t fix it, we’re screwed” or his coffee cup that said “fix it dad” were his awards of honor, greater than any Oscar or Grammy. Just like his heavenly father (who was also a carpenter), the things Walter built in life, will last him an eternity in Heaven.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Craven Stewart; his daughter, Heather Edwards (Aaron); his son, Matt Stewart (Shea); his sister, Amanda Stewart; two brothers, Roy Stewart and Charlie Stewart; and four grandchildren, Hadley Edwards, Kendal Stewart, Emery Edwards and Oakley Edwards. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Stewart.

Funeral Services for Mr. Stewart will be at 2 P.M. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Rev. Don Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in the Arlington Cemetery at Arlington, Tennessee. A visitation for Mr. Stewart will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Matt Stewart, Aaron Edwards, Jon Stewart, Jason Stewart, Jeremy Shirley and Jeremy Tucker.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hope House Ministry in care of Houston First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Freeway, Houston, TX 77024. Hope House Ministry provides housing, support and care for families from outside of Houston who are at MD Anderson dealing with cancer. The website link is: https://rock.hfbc.org/HopeHouse