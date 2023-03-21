Bethel student selected for Red Cross program

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — A Bethel student has been selected for a Red Cross program.

According to a news release, sophomore Gracelyn Eaves will get an all-expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C. through the Red Cross Leadership Program for 2023.

“I’ve never been to Washington, D.C., before, so I’m excited to explore a new place,” said Eaves. “I’m

also looking forward to learning about how the Red Cross is working in D.C., and what we can bring from

there to Tennessee, and to West Tennessee in particular.”

Through the program, Eaves will get to meet top executives and policymakers while gaining hands-on experience in developing, implementing, and evaluating leadership ideas and concepts, the release says.

“This was more than just a good scholarship opportunity to me,” said Eaves. “I hope to gain knowledge

from the Red Cross and experience hosting blood drives. Blood drives are very important to me because

my grandmother has had cancer. I know first-hand that the need for blood is always there, and you

never know when you or a loved one might need it, so it’s important to encourage everyone to give.”

