Bomb unit crafts beeping eggs for inclusive Easter egg hunt

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement is hosting an event for those with disabilities.

The Jackson Police Department Bomb Unit is hosting an “Easter Eggs-plosion” event on Saturday, April 1.

It will take place at the Jackson Baseball Stadium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is designed for people who are blind and/or visually impaired.

The bomb unit has created this initiative in order to include everyone, even those with disabilities, in the traditional Easter egg hunt.

What makes this event special is that the eggs are made to create a beeping sound, so that those who are blind and/or visually impaired can participate just by listening.

“We have constructed approximately 250 Easter eggs that give off an audible beep. They’ll be placed at the stadium and searched. And once they’re located, you’ll be exchanging those Easter eggs for candy-filled eggs,” said one official with the event.

This is the first event of its kind, and the bomb unit is hoping that they can continue this as an annual tradition.

To register or volunteer, you can visit jacksontn.gov.

You can stay up-to-date with the Jackson Police Department on Facebook.

Find more local news here.