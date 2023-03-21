Career fair highlights job spots with local school system

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System hosted a career fair on Tuesday.

The event was held at the Oman Arena to help the school system prepare for the 2023-2024 school year.

Representatives from all 26 JMCSS schools were in attendance to discuss employment opportunities, as well as district chiefs and directors from 12 central office-level departments.

The school system employs nearly 2,100, from teachers to bus drivers and facility staff.

Greg Hammond, the Chief of Public Information, said this event wasn’t just to showcase job openings.

“Our employees are passionate about their jobs, so not only is this a very practical opportunity for folks to learn about our jobs, but it’s also an opportunity for each individual school to show some school pride,” Hammond said.

Hammond says if you were unable to attend the event, you can find jobs available on the school system’s website.

