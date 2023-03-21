City council candidate holds news conference

JACKSON, Tenn. — A candidate for city council held a news conference at City Hall to share his platform and ideas.

Byron Elam is running for city council District 6. Elam graduated from Union University and says he wants to see the City of Jackson thrive.

Elam wants transparency and communication within the city government, and says he wants the residents of District 6 to be aware of the decisions made.

Elam says that he’s running to be a future-focused counsilman. He went on to say that he’ll make sure voices are not ignored if he’s elected to the city council.

“I am running for city council because I love Jackson, Tennessee. I graduated from Union University, and it was right here in Jackson where I got my first job, bought my first home, raising my family. Jackson is where my family and my friends are. I am running because I love Jackson, and I want to contribute to the ongoing success and improvement of this wonderful city,” Elam said.

Elam finished the news conference saying that this is a non-partisan race and that he’s not running as a Democrat or a Republican, but a Jacksonian.

