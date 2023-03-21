Education Foundation talks finances

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Education Foundation held a meeting Tuesday afternoon, and the biggest topic of discussion was finances.

The foundation has come back together after a few years of inactivity, and now there are some finances needed.

In May of 2022, the foundation received $500,000 from the City of Jackson past funds from 2021.

In June they received $500,000 from Dr. Marlon King’s fund balance.

In October they received another $500,000 from the city’s sales tax from fiscal year 2021-22.

The president of the education foundation says the problem arises because, as of now, they haven’t received the sales tax from the Madison County fiscal year 2021-22.

The foundation plans to hold the county accountable for these funds so that they can continue their duties for the foundation.

