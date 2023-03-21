Food Truck Festival returns to Bolivar in April

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — One West Tennessee community will welcome back a popular event.

After a successful year in 2022, Bolivar will host a Food Truck Festival on Saturday, April 15.

The event aims to spotlight local food trucks as well as small businesses in surrounding counties.

Organizers say during the event’s first year, they hosted over 30 vendors and more than 400 guests.

Residents are invited to enjoy this family-friendly event to enjoy great food and support small business.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Venue, located at 789 Tennessee Street in Bolivar.

All vendors are welcome, and for more information you can contact Sabrina McTizic at (731) 212-0804.

