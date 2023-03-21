Jackson mayoral candidate Paul Sherrod arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. — A mayoral candidate is behind bars in the Hub City.

According to information online, Paul Sherrod was taken into custody on Tuesday morning.

Records indicate he was arrested on an aggravated domestic assault charge.

We have reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to gather more information surrounding his arrest, however details are limited at this time.

Sherrod is on the ballot for the May 2 City of Jackson Municipal Election, running for City of Jackson Mayor.

As of Tuesday evening, records indicate Sherrod remains in custody at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.

