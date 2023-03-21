Jackson Parks to host several events over next few months

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Recreation and Parks Department has much more to offer over the next couple of months.





Their calendar for March is already filled with a list different activities and classes available for local residents.

Residents have the chance to participate in Western Line Dancing, ceramic classes, Easter egg hunts, pickleball, and even parking lot bingo.

“These events are for all ages and they’re all free. So we’re not charging anything to the public. We actually have prizes and free giveaways for most of our events like the bingo and Easter egg hunt, but they’re for all ages,” said Whitney Billingsley, the Community Engagement Director for Jackson Recreation and Parks Department.

Billingsley said they hope to offer a little bit of everything that anyone can be a part of because they want residents to enjoy their home town and call it a place that they can live, play and work.

You can find their full calander here.

