Margaret Mae Hunt
Funeral service for Margaret Mae Hunt, age 80, will be Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Light of Life Ministries. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery in Humboldt, TN.
Mrs. Hunt died Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Summit Medical Center in Nashville, TN.
Visitation will be Friday, March 24, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Hunt will lie-in-state Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Light of Life Ministries from 10:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.