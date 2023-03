Visitation for the late Mary Anderson will be Friday, March 24th from 10am until 6pm. Family hour will be held from 5pm until 6pm.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 25th starting at 1pm. Both the visitation and funeral service will be held at Affordable Funerals Chapel located at 116 Allen Ave in Jackson, TN.

For any further inquiries please contact Affordable Funerals and Cremation Services 731.736.4333