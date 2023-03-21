Services for Ms. Geneva Ross, age 82 of Henderson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at Beech Springs Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 3:00-5:00 P.M., at Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. She will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 12 Noon, until time of service.

If you like to send flowers in memory of Ms. Ross, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Geneva-Ross-3/#!/ Obituary

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.