Mugshots : Madison County : 3/20/23 – 3/21/23

Mark Easton Mark Easton: Aggravated assault

Deonte Ammons Deonte Ammons: Violation of probation

Jarmald Greer Jarmald Greer: Failure to appear

Jose Ramirez Rodriguez Jose Ramirez Rodriguez: Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism

Landon Simmons Landon Simmons: Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



Quincy Adams Quincy Adams: Failure to appear

Robert Haynes Robert Haynes: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999/theft of motor vehicle

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/20/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/21/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.