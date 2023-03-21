Reality comes to students at local high school

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The realities of adulthood and finances were turned into a fair for students.

South Gibson County High School and Leaders Credit Union teamed on Tuesday to teach students about financial planning at the “Financial Reality Fair.”

The fair was a simulation where students visited merchants, found housing, got transportation, ensured they have child care, and made financial choices for their lives as if they were adults.

Students received an income amount, financial obligations, and a spouse and/or children status, and then they navigate the simulation to learn positive money management skills.

“They’re given a profile as an adult. They have income and they have to make choices based on their childcare, transportation, and housing. They’ve also got a ‘life happens’ booth where they might win some money or lose some money based on things that happen in life. You never know,” said Shea Brown, the Director of Community Impact at Leaders Credit Union.

