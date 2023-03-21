Rehearsal held for upcoming ‘Mary Poppins’ performance

MILAN, Tenn. — Those with a love for the theatre are preparing for a big performance weekend.

Performers held a rehearsal at Milan Middle School on Tuesday in preparation for a “Mary Poppins” performance.

Disney’s “Mary Poppins” is a musical fantasy that focuses on the children of a wealthy family and their adventures with their new magical nanny.

The show is being put on by Nite Lite Theatre, run completely by volunteers in our community.

“A good number of us is children and our youngest is seven. So anybody of any age can be a part of Nite Lite Theatre,” said Casey Manner, with the show.

You can see the show for yourself this weekend. Grab tickets here.

Performances will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.