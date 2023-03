MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is hosting Spring Preview Day.

On April 1, anyone who is thinking about heading to UT Martin is invited to head to the Boling University Center.

Once there, staff and more will be able to answer a variety of questions.

The free event will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. If you need more information, just call (731) 881-7020 or email admitme@utm.edu.

