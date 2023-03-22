All-breed dog show begins Thursday in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Dog Fanciers Association and the Tupelo Kennel Club have joined forces for an all-breed dog show.

All-breed dog show begins Thursday in Jackson

All-breed dog show begins Thursday in Jackson

Hundreds of dogs and their owners will get the chance to strut their stuff in the show ring Thursday through Sunday of this week at the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The show will be from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

“It’s a good family event for you families out there. It’s a lot of fun for people of all ages,” said Jerry Watson, the Board Director for the Mississippi Kennel Club.

The event is free admission.

Find more local news here.