City official earns certification to ensure safe playgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is making safe playgrounds a priority.

Christi David, the Recreation and Parks Department’s Park Operations Manager, is now a Nationally Certified Playground Safety Inspector. It was a previously contracted position, which is now in house.

The certification requires a rigorous two day course, and a third of individuals pass the exam. It comes from the National Recreation and Parks Association.

“This is another win for our city,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “With Christi’s national certification to be a safety inspector for our playgrounds, we are continuing to move in the right direction for the future and growth of our city.”

“Christi will be a great asset in that she will be here daily, and be able to check our playgrounds for the citizens to know that their children and their families will be safe,” said Tony Black, the Director of the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department.

“Being able to invest back in the community that invested so much in me is truly an honor. I love Jackson and I am glad to be able to serve in this role,” David said.

Jackson Recreation and Parks services also has an app for residents to submit playground issues. It’s called Ready311.

David says there is a specific section on the app that allows residents to submit their concerns for a playground, and it goes directly to her to address the issue.

