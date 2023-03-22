Crime Stoppers 03-22-23

I get asked all the time: Does Crime Stoppers work? Do you really pay cash rewards? The answer is YES! Just last week (when the couple stole the $800 mini bike from Lowe’s) after putting it on the air with WBBJ-TV, both suspects were identified.

So, if you two are watching, come on down and turn yourself in. You might get to stay in the new jail.

If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.

Special thanks to our sponsors: The Range in Jackson and 731 Sports Bar & Grill.

