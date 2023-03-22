Event to mark withdrawal of troops from Vietnam

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local event is set to recognize the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and the “last boots on the ground” in 1973.

In honor of Vietnam Veterans Day, the Jackson-Madison Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will honor the service, sacrifice, and achievements of veterans during their annual Vietnam War Commemoration event.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor AJ Massey will present a joint proclamation declaring March 29 to be Vietnam Veterans Day in Jackson and Madison County.

“So this is just a small way to recognize and honor and thank these veterans for all of their service and sacrifice to our country. So I’m excited that we have this annual day designated to recognize and honor these people,” said Jackie Utley, the Honorary Regent of the Jackson-Madison Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

The event will be held at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6496 at 285 Airways Boulevard at 10 a.m.

Contact Jackie Utley at (731) 293-5055 with your name and branch by March 28 to receive a lapel or certificate if you want to be in the ceremony.

