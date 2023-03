Funeral service for Frank James Hayes age 72, will be Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM in The Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

Mr. Hayes died Sunday, March 5, 2023 in Mississippi.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 12:00 PM until time of service.