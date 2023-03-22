Jackson’s mayoral candidates to debate Thursday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson’s mayoral candidates will participate in a debate Thursday night.

News Talk 96.5 is hosting a mayoral debate for the candidates at North Side High School’s auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Gabe Hart, Chuck Walker, and Dr. Mark Fowler will be the moderators for the evening.

The auditorium holds roughly 200 and the event is first come, first serve. This is a rare opportunity to see the mayoral candidates together for a debate.

“The plan is for all six mayoral candidates. They’ve committed to being at this forum. It’s going to be held at Jackson North Side High School. Their auditorium, which is a theatre, and I think it’s a hidden jewel. So we are really pleased to be partners with the Jackson-Madison County School System,” said Dan Reaves, the President and CEO of News Talk West Tennessee.

The debate is also available to stream online.

