Mr. Harry “Rebel” Rickard, Sr., age 79 of Big Sandy, TN passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at his residence. His body is to be cremated with no formal services and his ashes are to be interred next to his wife at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens in Carlisle, PA.

Harry William Rickard was born October 15, 1943 in Denison, TX to the late Harry Samuel Rickard and the late Laura Jo Williams Rickard. On June 28, 1975 he married Jean Hefflefinger Rickard and she preceded him in death on August 17, 2014.

Harry worked for Carlisle Tire & Wheel for 38 years in Carlisle, PA retiring in 2009. He was a United States Army Veteran of 7 years; life member of 1st infantry division 18th infantry regiment (66-67 Vietnam); life member of American Legion Post 89 in Paris Landing; life member native of Indian nation warrior’s veteran color guard out of Washington DC; and life of Purple Heart Association. Harry’s awards include: CIB, Purple Heart, Good Conduct medal two knots, national defense service medal, Vietnam service medal w/ two bronze star, republic of Vietnam campaign ribbon 60-75, republic of Vietnam gallantry cross with palm, republic of Vietnam civil action unit citation, expert badge with rifle bar m-1, sharpshooter badge with pistol bar-1911, and marksman badge with carbine bar-m.

Harry is survived by three sisters: Katie Eitel of Dallas, TX, Becky Scheaffer of Shermans Dale, PA, and Betty Watson of Midland, TX; daughter-in-law: Linda Trolinger of Paris, TN; step-son, Mike Trolinger of Paris, TN; and step grandson, Michael Trolinger of Paris, TN.

Besides his parents and wife, Harry was also preceded in death by a brother, Sammy Rickard; and a sister-in-law, Mary Lanions.