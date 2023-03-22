Mr. Nathaniel Long was born on September 20, 1947 in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on March 15, 2023.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church. His remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m until time of Service. Open Visitation will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

For more information, please contact Bledsoe Funeral Home at 731-427-1521.

Although the Executive Order of the Mayor requiring Face Coverings or Masks has expired, Bledsoe Funeral Home will still ENFORCE WEARING FACE COVERINGS or MASKS to ATTEND Visitations, Memorials, Funerals and while inside premises.

We appreciate your cooperation as we try to accommodate our families and to keep you safe as well.

Thanks and Sincerely

Bledsoe Funeral Home