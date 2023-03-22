Mugshots : Madison County : 3/21/23 – 3/22/23 8 minutes ago WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Sherrod, Paul Sherrod, Paul: Aggravated domestic assault Coleman, Abraham Coleman, Abraham: Failure to appear Essary, Emily Essary, Emily: Driving on revoked/suspended license Medlock,Christopher Medlock, Christopher: Violation of probation Mclin, Victor Mclin, Victor: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/21/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/22/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin