Mugshots : Madison County : 3/21/23 – 3/22/23

Sherrod, Paul Sherrod, Paul: Aggravated domestic assault

Coleman, Abraham Coleman, Abraham: Failure to appear

Essary, Emily Essary, Emily: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Medlock,Christopher Medlock, Christopher: Violation of probation

Mclin, Victor Mclin, Victor: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/21/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/22/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.