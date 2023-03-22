US Marshal speaks at local club

JACKSON, Tenn. — The downtown Rotary Club invited a special guest to one of their club meeting on Wednesday.

Tyreece Miller was sworn in as the United States Marshal for the Western District of Tennessee on July 10, 2020.

Miller is responsible for the management, administration, and direction of operations throughout the district, which encompasses the 22 western counties of Tennessee with the main office in Memphis and a regional office in Jackson.

Miller spoke to the Rotary about the 2022 murder of Eliza Fletcher.

“It wasn’t just the US Marshals, it was the TBI, it was the FBI, it was the Memphis Police Department, it was the University of Memphis Campus Police. Everybody worked together for justice,” he said.

Miller’s law enforcement career began in 1997 as a patrol officer with the Jackson Police Department.

