JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson announced changes to their staff.

USJ says that Courtney Burnette was made the Lower School Director, and Hayley Wilkerson the Early Childhood Director and Assistant Lower School Director, effective in July. Burnette is replacing Cindy Kirsch, who is retiring.

Wilkerson is filling the position that was held by Holly Stroup.

