1 dead, 1 arrested after fatal shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting from Wednesday night.

According to JPD, around 8:55 p.m. on March 22, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Deadrick Street following a ShotSpotter alert.

A news release states upon arrival, officers discovered a man apparently dead from a gunshot wound. JPD has identified the victim as 33-year-old Nicholas Perry.

According to the release, officers also located a second victim whose injury appeared to be non-life-threatening, and they were transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

The release states during the preliminary stages of the investigation, a suspect was developed and was taken into custody. The identity of the suspect has not been confirmed at this time, however police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact JPD at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

For more local crime stories, click here.