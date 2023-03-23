3 arrests made in Henderson County drug bust

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people are arrested in connection to a drug bust and stolen property.

According to Tracey Grisham with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, they received information about illegal drug activity coming from multiple homes in Henderson County.

“Received information about illegal narcotic activity from a house,” Grisham said. “Received a search warrant, the search warrant also included search for stolen property.”

Grisham says during the search, authorities found a half pound of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office then searched another home, located within the 1900 block of Blue Goose Road. According to Grisham, they found meth and paraphernalia at the residence.

Authorities say some of the stolen property included a gas-powered scooter.

“Stolen property has been located today, small amount of narcotics has been located today, one arrest from this house, we’ve made two prior arrests, two residents connected to this already this morning,” Grisham said.

Our WBBJ team has recently covered a few stories on crime in Henderson County.

Earlier this month, on March 9, there was a drug bust led by Tennessee Highway Patrol in Henderson County, and Grisham says the community is ready for the crime to come to an end.

“The community is tired of it, the sheriff is tired of it, the judge is tired of it, and we’re trying our best to put a stop to this,” Grisham said.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities have not confirmed the identity of those arrested at this time.

