80s pop icon Tiffany performing 2 shows in West Tennessee

HENDERSON & MCKENZIE, Tenn. — An 80s music icon will be performing two concerts in West Tennessee this May.

Pop singer Tiffany is bringing her nationwide “Shadows” tour to venues in Henderson and McKenzie.

Tiffany earned two U.S. #1 hit singles with “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been,” and also set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts for her debut album.

The Henderson show will be held at Williams Auditorium on Monday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, May 9, the concert will take place at Park Theatre in McKenzie, also at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at FaithAndFamilyEvents.com.

