Go Red for Women held in Jackson

The American Heart Association hosted the 2023 West Tennessee Go Red for Women event at the Carl Perkins Civic Center Thursday night.

At the event, local women impacted by cardiovascular disease shared their stories.

The event is held each year to raise awareness of the disease and to raise needed funds to save lives.

The Go Red for Women movement has educated millions of women about cardiovascular disease since 2004.

