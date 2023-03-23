Inaugural festival to celebrate art, music in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A two-day festival celebrating art and music in the community is on its way.

The inaugural Vintage Makers Music and Arts Festival will take place in downtown Jackson on May 6-7.

The free event will feature over 30 vendors selling art and vintage goods, multiple food trucks, and an exciting lineup of live music performances.

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, vendors and food trucks will be set up at the West Tennessee Farmer’s Market while artists take the stage at The Amp. The performance lineup will include LOLO, Music by Kota, Hunter Cross, and New York City-based artists the Kyle Lacy Band and Kipani.

On Sunday, May 7, vendors will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can also expect an acoustic set to be performed during this time. Food tucks will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

A release from Visit Jackson, TN states the festival is “poised to become an annual highlight for the local arts and music scene, showcasing the vibrancy and creativity of the Jackson community.”

The event is presented by No Reverse Records and The Nine Oh Six, with headline sponsors Jackson Hidden Tracks and B3 Creative Agency. The festival was curated by event organizers Lakyn Bowman, Ashley Kate Adams and Stephanie Riley.

