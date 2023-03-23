Jackson mayoral candidates attend first debate

JACKSON, Tenn. — A mayoral debate was held in the Hub City, allowing candidates the chance to make their voices heard.

News Talk 96.5’s Dan Reaves moderated the debate Thursday at North Side High School.

They were asked various questions such as what they would do about crime in the city, how to handle the budget, some changes they would implement to the city, their goals and more.

“It’s a great election season. Looking forward to seeing people get involved and come off the sidelines, and seeing how we can all come together and make Jackson better,” said candidate and current mayor Scott Conger.

“I am just very pleased to be a candidate. I look forward to getting to know you all better. We have a long road ahead between now and May 2, but I look forward to it,” said candidate Lisa Williams-Lyons.

“City Hall has been through a lot in my time here. There’s been a lot going on at City Hall, and I want to bring back fairness and dignity to City Hall,” said candidate Daryl Hubbard.

“There are a lot of Jacksonians who believe that we can be our next mayor. My also inspiration is that I love Jackson for what it is, but I love Jackson even more for what it has the potential to be,” said candidate Jerry Woods.

“The things that we are going to be focusing on are going to be the safety of our city, the cleanliness of our city, and going to be the family values of our city,” said candidate Ray Condray.

Watch the full debate below:

Mayor candidate Paul Sherrod was not in attendance.

Early voting will be held April 12 through April 27 at the Election Commission Office at 311 North Parkway.

Election Day for the City of Jackson will be May 2.

