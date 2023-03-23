JTA budget topic of discussion at Thursday meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson’s Budget Committee met Thursday morning.

Among the topics discussed was the Jackson Transit Authority. According to city council member Paul Taylor, JTA over-budgeted the city’s commitment and over-budgeted their passenger revenues to the point that they were on the brink of adjusting service.

This would impact people who depend on public transit. Taylor says the city was unaware of the discrepancy.

JTA has until the end of April to give their budget to the city to better coordinate and avoid these issues from happening in the future.

“The Budget Committee ultimately recommended to fund an additional $530,000 of the already committed $804,000 that was in this year’s budget to help JTA get to the end of the year. We are going to continue to work with them on how they budget, how they plan, and monitor monthly on where their finances are,” said Jackson Mayor Scott Conger.

Conger says at the end of the day, they want to make sure that those who need transportation can have it.

