Local college launches ‘Go Green’ Tour

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is meeting with prospective students across West Tennessee to showcase their different programs and to award scholarships.

Jackson State holds Go Green Tour

Jackson State holds Go Green Tour

Jackson State holds Go Green Tour

JSCC Go Green Tour Flyer

The “Go Green Tour” is providing up to $10,000 in scholarships as they visit 10 counties.

Along with scholarships, Jackson State is also doing a drawing for a chance to win an iPad. That’s in addition to giving out other free gifts.

“That we have the flexibility and the options to get you where you want to go next. What do you want to do next, in your journey,” said Jennifer Lopes, the Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Jackson State plans to go to Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy counties.

Find more local news here.