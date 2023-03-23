Missing Benton County teen found safe, TBI confirms

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The search for a missing child ends with good news.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms 14-year-old Aaliyah Whitehead has been found safe.

Aaliyah had been missing from the Benton County area since March 13, after the Sheriff’s Office received a report that she ran away from home.

We spoke with Aaliyah’s mother last week as multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search efforts.

In a social media post from the TBI, the agency thanked everyone who assisted and shared posts about Aaliyah.

