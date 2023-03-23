Mugshots : Madison County : 3/22/23 – 3/23/23 4 hours ago WBBJ Staff, Lora Ann Jackson Williams Lora Ann Jackson Williams: Simple domestic assault Bryan Bradford Bryan Bradford: Violation of community corrections Carlos Hunt Carlos Hunt: Failure to appear Clifford Vanalstine Clifford Vanalstine: Schedule II drug violations, possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license Clifford Vanalstine: Schedule II drug violations, possession of stolen property, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Estelle Jefferies Estelle Jefferies: Violation of probation Jamaar Burnett Jamaar Burnett: Assault James Record James Record: Driving on revoked/suspended license Jeremy Cannon Jeremy Cannon: Criminal trespass Katherine McCoy Katherine McCoy: Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Stevie Stewart Stevie Stewart: Failure to appear William Goodman William Goodman: Driving on revoked/suspended license The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/22/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/23/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin