Photographers sought for Henry County event

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Any and all photographers are invited to a photography showcase in Henry County.

The upcoming Captured Moments: 31st Annual Photography Showcase is free to join in on, but registration must be done by April 17 at 5 p.m.

After registration, photographers can submit their work for ribbons and prize money, with categories including Action, Altered Image, Architectural, Black and White, Mobile, Natural World, People, Travel, and Wildlife.

Your photos must be delivered to the W. G. Rhea Library on Friday, April 21, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., or Saturday, April 22, between 9 a.m. 11 a.m.

A public reception will be held on Sunday, April 23, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the library, located at 400 West Washington Street in Paris.

You can register online here.

