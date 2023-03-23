Rudin pleads guilty to charge in opioid investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A former physician involved in a massive federal opioid investigation has entered a guilty plea.

Andrew Rudin appeared before Judge J. Daniel Breen at the U.S. District Court in Jackson on Wednesday.

Court records show that Rudin served as a supervising physician to “Rock Doc” Jeff Young, who is also facing charges related to the investigation.

According to court documents, Rudin pled guilty to one count of making a false statement in connection with a health care matter.

Rudin is scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Breen on July 6.

According to information available online, Jeff Young’s trial is set to begin Monday in Memphis before Judge John Thomas Fowlkes, Jr.

Also on Wednesday, court records show that a sentencing for Alexander Alperovich, who was also a supervising physician to Young, was reset to May 18 in Jackson. According to records, Alperovich previously pled guilty to making a false statement in connection with a health care matter.

