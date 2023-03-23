Rummage Sale returns to support university’s students

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Freed-Hardeman University Associates are having their annual Spring Rummage Sale at the Henderson National Guard Armory.

Rummage Sale hosted by FHU Associates

The Associates is a women’s organization, whose members volunteer their time and money to raise funds for scholarships to support the students at FHU.

“We are mainly about raising money for scholarships for the students at FHU. It is probably one of the most rewarding things and the most beneficial for the community and for us,” said Sharlene Thompson, an FHU Associates member.

The Rummage Sale has been going on for many years. There are many different things you can find at a very cheap price.

“I love being here to give to those because things are cheap enough that families of six and eight kids can come in and clothe their kids for the season. And we do it twice a year,” Thompson said.

If you are not able to come and support this weekend, you can donate some items that can be sold at a future sale. Everything is donated for the sale, and at the end, the remaining items are sent to a different event.

The sale will continue through Friday with Half Price Day and Saturday with Fill a Bag Day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The next one will be in October.

The armory can be found at 759 East Main Street in Henderson.

