Audtions to be held for ‘Footloose’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Ned has announced auditions for an upcoming performance of “Footloose.”

The Ned says actors in grades seven and up are encouraged to come try out on March 30 and March 31 at 4:30 p.m.

“Footloose” is being choreographed by Veronica Sesson. It is based on the 1984 film, following Ren McCormack, a big-city teenager who moves to a small town where dancing is forbidden.

You can sign up here, and find out more about what to sing and wear here.

