‘Ballads and Boots’ held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony hosted a special night that was full of music and food.

The Jackson Symphony held its second annual Ballads and Boots.

Four number one hit songwriters came from Nashville to perform at the event, including Jason Nix, Reid Isbell, Jim Beavers, and Bryce Long.

In between song rounds, those in attendance were able to participate in a live auction as well.

Jackson Symphony’s Director of Marketing and Development, Elizabeth Stokes, said funds raised from the event help them continue their community outreach.

“We play in the Kirkland Cancer Center every week. We play in assisted living homes, veterans homes, retirement homes. And we run a full children’s choir, a full children’s orchestra,” Stokes said.

Stokes said events like this one are the only way they can keep their programs going.

