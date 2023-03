McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: John Wick: Chapter 4

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Lionsgate Films’ John Wick: Chapter 4.

With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin.

The movie is available in theaters.

Find more entertainment stories here.