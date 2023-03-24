Mugshots : Madison County : 3/23/23 – 3/24/23 2 hours ago WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Kiana Brooks Kiana Brooks: Assault Bryant Woods Bryant Woods: Failure to appear James Greer James Greer: Aggravated assault, evading arrest Javarious Johnson Javarious Johnson: Vandalism John Morrow John Morrow: Evading arrest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving Joseph Jones Joseph Jones: Schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Roderick Currie Roderick Currie: Failure to appear Tiara Taylor Tiara Taylor: Violation of community corrections Tiffanie Kirk Tiffanie Kirk: Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 3/23/23 and 7 a.m. on 3/24/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin