Search continues for missing boater

UPDATE:

The search has been halted due to weather.

EARLIER STORY:

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn., — With potential severe weather approaching, the search for a missing boater is still on.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, they responded to a call about an unoccupied boat circling on the Tennessee River near mile marker 204 on Thursday around 6:30 p.m.

The TWRA reports that a 56-year-old man was rescued from the bank, and a 79-year-old man from Hardeman County is still missing.

