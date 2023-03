UPDATE:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that Arnold has been found safe in Corinth, Mississippi.

EARLIER STORY:

SELMER, Tenn. — The Selmer Police Department is searching for a missing 15-year-old.

The teen, named Henry Arnold II, was last seen around 1:15 a.m. Friday at home in Selmer.

The department says Arnold has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call McNairy County 911 at (731) 645-7906.

