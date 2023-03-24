University’s speech clinic receives grant

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A speech clinic started last year has received a $10,000 grant.

The grant, according to the news release, is going to the Freed-Hardeman University Speech Clinic, and was given by the Jackson Foundation Inc.

The clinic, opened in the fall, offers both diagnostic and treatment services from birth through adults in the areas of speech, language, cognition, voice, feeding and hearing.

“Our goal as a clinic is to teach and model the importance of vocational mission and for our undergraduate student clinicians and supervising faculty/practitioners to volunteer their time and God-given talents to service learning,” said speech pathologist and educational researcher Dr. Meagan Spencer. “I think it fits the mission of both organizations perfectly.”

You can learn more about the Freed-Hardeman University Speech Clinic and the undergraduate Communication Sciences and Disorders program at fhu.edu/csd or by contacting Spencer at mspencer@fhu.edu.

Find more news from Chester County here.