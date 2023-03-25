A Dry Weekend Ahead, Showers Return Overnight Sunday

THE WEEKEND AHEAD:

The first weekend on Spring will be borderline Spring like. Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend across West Tennessee. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Saturday and upper 60s or low 70s on Sunday. Temperatures will be warmer on Sunday as the northwest winds on Saturday will be replaced by southeast winds. Saturday night will be a bit chilly with morning lows falling down to the mid 40s for Sunday morning. Sunday night will be a bit warmer due to the southerly winds and only fall down to low 50s again. There could be some showers trying to return as we kick off next week as well.

NEXT WEEK:

We are expecting a spring like week next week in West Tennessee with highs typically being in the 60s with lows in the 40s. Monday will make it up to around 70° into the afternoon but a weak front will slide through late Monday into Tuesday cooling down the temps a bit. Highs on Tuesday will be around 60° and mid 60s will return on Wednesday. There is a chance for a few showers Monday morning as the front passes but we are not expecting much at all from that system currently. The winds will change from the west on Monday, to the north on Tuesday and then back to the south again by Wednesday. If the skies clear out Wednesday morning we have a chance to drop back down in the mid 30s, but as of now we are expecting to stay above freezing but it will be close. There is another shot for some storm activity next Thursday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After a very warm month of February, March is turning out to be the exact opposite and being below normal. The next chance for rain and storms is coming on Friday night, no winter storms are currently in the forecast but in will be a little cooler again this weekend. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Joel Barnes

